Jio extends Happy New Year offer by one year for its PRIME member

As expected the Mukesh Ambani has given yet another jitters to the telecom industry, the telco today announced its new plan for its existing 100 million customers in which they have extended the Happy New Offer by one year for its PRIME member.

Ambani announces Jio Prime offer for only the existing users. "All those who have shown confidence in us and are already Jio users, can get Jio Prime membership," he said.

He further added that at Rs. 99 per year customers will get the Jio Prime membership. This will only be available to existing Jio users.

Also users who will join Jio network before March 31 and once they are a Jio Prime member they can continue experiencing the benefit from Jio New Year offer for another 12 months. The scheme will be for a price of Rs 300/month for another full year.

He said that the Jio service had crossed 100 million customers in 170 days and was an achievement of India and Indians. The company has added an average of seven customers every second every single day for 170 days. This is an unprecedented level of acceptance for any technology company anywhere, he added.

Jio customers had consumed over 100 crore GB of data in January 2017. That is more that 3.3 crore GB per day," which makes India the No 1 country in the world for mobile data usage.

"In six months we have show India too can use data at par with other nations," he added.

He also promised to give world class quality and quantity of data to Indians.