Jio to introduce new offers soon

The company which known for giving jitters to telecom industry is now repeating history. We say this as Reliance Jio is revamping its existing packs and planning to introduce more offers soon, according to its website.

The website said that "We are updating our tariff packs and will be soon Introducing more exciting Offers".

To recall, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has advised the operator to withdraw its new offer in which the company is offering free services for three months as 'complimentary' at Rs. 303.

The company has also issued a press statement in which it says that "TRAI has advised Jio to withdraw the 3 months complimentary benefits of JIO SUMMER SURPRISE". Adding that "it is fully complying with the regulator's advice. The offer will be withdrawn over the next few days."

The company also said that all customers who have subscribed to JIO SUMMER SURPRISE offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer.

Telecom Regulator has also cleared its stands on the new offer by Jio by saying that it was not in accordance with the regulatory framework, so we advised them to stop it.

But, there is no official announcement by the Reliance Jio of withdrawing the offer Till Now.

On March 31, 2017, the telco announced the new " Summer Surprise" offer for its JIO PRIME members in which the company offers three months free services to its Prime Members if they make their first paid recharge prior to April 15 using Jio's Rs. 303 plan (or any higher value plan). The paid tariff plan will be applied only in July after the expiry of the complimentary service.

Meanwhile, the company has managed garner over 72 million Jio customers who have signed up for Jio Prime membership as on March 31 (the earlier deadline for Prime membership).

A recent projection by Moody's Investor Service said Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) could generate revenues of Rs. 21,300 crore for the current fiscal ending March 2018. It added that enrolling 72 million paying subscribers for its telecom services is credit positive.