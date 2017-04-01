Jio launches 'Summer Surprise' offer: extends Prime membership till 15th April

Reliance Jio which is known for giving jitters to all incumbents players and surprise to its users has once again come up with new offer 'Summer Surprise' for its JIO PRIME members.

"Every JIO PRIME member, when they make their first paid recharge prior to 15th April using Jio's Rs 303 plan (or any higher value plan), will get services for the initial 3 months on a complimentary basis. The paid tariff plan will be applied only in July, after the expiry of the complimentary," Jio said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the company has also extended its Prime membership services till 15th April.

The company said that "over 72 million (and still counting!) Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime membership until 31st March, (the earlier deadline for Prime membership)."

SEE ALSO : Idea offers 1 GB data for 4G handsets users

"This is the largest migration from free to paid services in history in such a short period of time. Considering the unprecedented demand for enrolling to JIO PRIME and doing the first recharge, Jio has extended the deadline for purchasing Jio's Rs 303 (and other) plans till 15th April. This extension will provide the necessary breathing room for users to avoid service disruption during the transition from free to paid services," it said.

Along with new customers, many people have also used mobile number portability to shift to Jio, the company said.

"Customers who could not enroll in JIO PRIME by 31st March for whatever reason can still do so by paying Rs 99 along with their first purchase of Jio's Rs 303 and other plans till 15th April," Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani said in a letter to Jio users.

He said, "Jio has created the world's largest greenfield 4G LTE wireless broadband network, with over 100,000 mobile towers. And we will add another 100,000 towers to our network in the coming months. This greenfield investment - of over Rs 200,000 crores - is the largest anywhere in the world."

"For International travelers, Jio's International roaming service is now available across the world, with the best voice and data rates in the industry," Ambani added.