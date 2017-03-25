Jio may extend its Prime Membership enrolment deadline

To get more users on board, Mukesh Ambani- led Reliance Jio is likely to extend the deadline for enrolment to Jio Prime Membership to April 30, according to report by TeleAnalysis.

It said that only 22-27 million users opted for the program so far.

Quoting its sources, the report said, "Jio's Prime membership may get another months extension, maybe until April 30." adding that the users might get Prime Membership for free.

However , a survey by Bank of America Merrill Lynch said, " Nearly 82 percent of the Reliance Jio users are expected to opt for Prime Membership in April.

We surveyed 1,000 Jio users online to gauge trends. With all the caveats that accompany surveys in a country as large as India, the results are stark: 82 percent of Jio users we surveyed suggest they will subscribe to the Prime offer," the survey said.

Awareness of Jio Prime offer is high (90 percent) and 96 percent suggest they will pay for Jio (84 percent through the Prime offer, and 12 percent on non-Prime plans)," the report said.

The Jio's Prime membership plan, which is an extension of the 'Happy New Year' offer in which users will have to pay the subscription fee at Rs. 99 and Rs. 303 per month to continue its 4G services.

Jio customers can subscribe this offer through MyJio app or Jio's website.

Users can also visit any Jio store or a partner store to enrol. Meanwhile, all Jio Prime plans offer unlimited voice calls to all operators as well as on roaming