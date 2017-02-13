Jio to offer 6 series mobile number in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Assam

If any one in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Assam is planning to buy Reliance Jio number then there might be a chance that you will get a new number beginning with "6", as the company got the permission from Department of Telecom to allot mobile switching code(MSC) in the 6-series for the same, according a report published in TelecomTalk.

Accroding to TelecomTalk, the telecom ministry has issued 6-series MSC codes in Assam, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu in which Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Jio got 60010-60019 MSC codes in Rajasthan, 60020-60029 MSC codes in Assam and 60030-60039 in Tamil Nadu.

In Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, it received 7-series MSC codes, and the company got 8 series in Kolkata and Maharashtra.

The report says that this step was taken to meet the demand of more than one million new subscribers. "In consideration to the request of service providers, the undersigned is directed to convey approval of competent authority Sr DDG (AS) for allotment of MSC Codes," the department said.

Meanwhile, India's largest telecommunication service provider Bharti Airtel got the 9-series MSC codes (90680-90689) in UP West telecom zone.

So far, in the Indian telecom industry the mobile numbers have been alloted to telecom operators are 9, 8 and 7 which are exhausting soon.

According to the latest data by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, the subscriber base grew by 21.02 million to cross 1.12 billion in November 2016 and the credit for this also goes to Reliance Jio.

The company has already shaken the Indian telecom industry by announcing lifetime free voice calls along with free data until March 31. Jio has already managed to garner 72.4 million subscribers in just four months of commencement of services but the comapny is still facing congestion issues.