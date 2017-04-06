Jio offers 100 GB of free 4G data

There is no doubt that Mukesh Ambani - led Reliance Jio is making headlines everyday and now the company is giving 100GB of 4G data under its new "Summer Surprise" offer for three months.

While, the Rs 303 and Rs 499 come with availability of daily caps, the Rs 999 or higher values allow users to avail 100GB of free 4G data in a span of three months. But first users have to pay Rs 99 for the Jio Prime service and once you became a prime member of Jio you can avail Prime plans.

The company has recently launched its new "Summer Surprise" offer in which Jio Prime member will get complimentary benefits under various recharge packs. when they make their first paid recharge prior to 15th April using Jio's Rs 303 plan (or any higher value plan), will get services for the initial 3 months on a complimentary basis. The paid tariff plan will be applied only in July, after the expiry of the complimentary.

Meanwhile, the company has also extended its Prime membership services till 15th April.

"Customers who could not enroll in JIO PRIME by 31st March for whatever reason can still do so by paying Rs 99 along with their first purchase of Jio's Rs 303 and other plans till 15th April," Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani said in a letter to Jio users.

The company said that "over 72 million, Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime membership until 31st March, (the earlier deadline for Prime membership)."

Prime prepaid customers opting for Jio's Rs. 999 recharge pack will get 100GB of free data for 90 days under this offer but after July, under the Rs. 999 pack, Prime members will 60 GB of data for 60 days.

Similarly, on recharges of Rs. 1,999 (125 GB of data with validity of 90 days), Rs. 4,999 (350GB-180 days) and Rs. 9,999 (750GB-360 days), Prime plan members will get 100 GB data for 90 days, according to Jio's website