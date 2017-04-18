Jio offers international calls at Rs. 3 per minute

The telecom industry which is already in under pressure due to the new entrant Reliance Jio's freebies and offers is now going to face another shock. We say this as the company is offering international calls at Rs. 3 per minute.

As per the company's website, customers can cut their international call rates by opting for "rate-cutter plan" that can be availed by recharging for Rs. 501.

The new plan will allow users to call countries like the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Sweden, Switzerland and Taiwan just Rs. 3 per minute. At Rs. 4.8 per minute, users can make calls to countries like France, Pakistan, Israel, Japan, Argentina, Denmark and South Korea.

Jio is also offering 15 percent discount on AirAsia tickets. "All Reliance Jio customers get 15 percent off on domestic and international flights," the airline tweeted.

In a recent past, the country's second largest telecom service provider Vodafone introduced the i-RoamFREE proposition offering free incoming calls. Vodafone's plan offered all international and local outgoing calls at Re. 1 per minute and data at Re. 1/MB in over 45 countries on a daily basis.

The company also said that it is the first telecom service provider to offer high-speed data on-the-go to Indian customers covering business and holiday destinations viz., USA, UAE, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain, Greece, Switzerland, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Czech Republic, Portugal, Romania, Albania, Hungary, Luxembourg, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, Russia, Taiwan, Mauritius and Morocco. Furthermore, this comes at no additional cost to customers from the existing 3G roaming services.