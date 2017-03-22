Jio partners with Ciena Solutions to deliver new high-speed & reliable connectivity

Reliance Jio has joined hands with an US-based global supplier of telecommunications networking company Ciena to deploy multi-terabit converged packet-optical technology in its pan-India 4G network core and help unleash a digital revolution in India.

Jyotindra Thacker, President, Jio said , "With Ciena we are not only able to provide robust scalability to offer new levels of data consumption, which is already 8 to 10 times above market levels, but also a supreme level of confidence in our network's reliability and level of service that stands out in our marketplace."

Thacker said, "Ciena's coherent technological offerings and proven control plane technology is helping to make us the fastest growing 4G network in the world."

Going by the statement, in order to provide ultra-high bandwidth services across its entire network, Jio deployed Ciena's 6500 and 5430 Packet-Optical Platforms, powered by WaveLogic coherent technology.

"This core network connects all major cities of India and is already carrying more than 85 percent of the total data traffic carried through Indian telecom networks, and the deployed network is ready for subscriber additions for months to come. This scale makes it one of the world's largest multi-terabit networks," it said.

Steve Alexander, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Ciena, said, "In fast-growing markets like India, there's a pent-up demand for more bandwidth not only for personal use but also to sustain business growth and development. Jio understands the necessity in today's digital environment to provide high-bandwidth services anytime, anywhere."

"Ciena seeks to continue our momentum across these markets in developing long-lasting customer relationships to enrich the lives of residents in these areas," he added.

Ciena also said that it provides higher uptime and unmatched customer experience compared to traditional network architectures.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio commenced operations on September 5, 2016 and has added more than 100 million subscribers in just 170 days.