Jio's Dhan Dhana effect: Idea may offer similar plans like Airtel

It seems that the tariff war is going to be more intensified. We say this as Idea Cellular is also planning to come up with two new plans of Rs. 297 and Rs. 497 for segmented users.

Both new plans will provide unlimited Idea local and STD along with 1GB of 4G data for 70 days. But users will additional benefit like unlimited calls to any network if they opt for the higher one, according to a report published in Telecomtalk. info.

However, it said that Aditya Birla Group - led Idea Cellular new plans comes with some limits. The Rs. 297 plan will limit the voice calls to 300 minutes per day and 1200 minutes per week and after the daily FUP (FUP is basically a cap on bandwidth, known as Fair Use Policy), users will be charged at 30paise/minute.

Similarly, a Rs. 447 plan has some limitations. In this, the company is offering voice calls to just 3000 minutes for 70 days, without any FUP and after that users will have to pay 30paise/minute.

Yesterday, we have reported that India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel is offering unlimited calls to any operator along with 1GB data per day for 70 days at Rs. 399.

The company is also offering unlimited data for 70 days and unlimited Airtel to Airtel calls at Rs. 244, users will get only if they have a 4G handset and a 4G SIM card.

It all started after Reliance Jio forayed into the industry with free offers and in a recent past the company has announced its new plan called 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' under which it offers 1GB data per day at 4G speeds for 84 days for Rs. 309.

The plans start at the most affordable Rs. 309 all unlimited plan, which provides unlimited SMS, calling and data for three months on the first recharge.

The firm also announced a Rs. 509 unlimited plan for customers with high data usage-offering unlimited SMS, calling and data (2GB a day at 4G speeds) for three months on the first recharge.