Jio's new offer will have cascading impact on Government revenue, says Rajan Mathews of COAI

We all know that Reliance Jio is known for giving jitters to the industry but now it has one again launched its new offer 'Dhan Dhana Dhan', under which it is offering 1GB data per day at 4G speeds for 84 days for Rs. 309.

The plans start with the most affordable Rs. 309 all unlimited plan, which provides unlimited SMS, calling and data for three months on the first recharge.

The firm also announced a Rs. 509 unlimited plan for customers with high data usage-offering unlimited SMS, calling and data (2GB a day at 4G speeds) for three months on the first recharge.

Meanwhile, GizBot had interviewed Rajan S Mathews, Director General of Cellular Operators Association of India where he has shared his views on Jio's new offer and problems in the sector.

In an interview, he said, "the new offer by the company will continue to eat the revenue stream and that is going to have a cascading impact on Government revenue, payments to banks, as well as, equipment manufacturers and service providers to the industry."