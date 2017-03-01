Jio's Prime Programme begin today

There is no doubt that, Reliance Jio is growing at a very fast pace by adding 100 million subscribers in just 170 days, however Jio free services will be over from April 1 and users have to subscribe to tariff plans to continue the services and for that Chairman of RIL, Mukesh Ambani has announced Jio's Prime offer for its existing users and for the new users who would join before March 31.

The Prime offer is already open from today and will remain till March 31. The offer will be valid for one year in which customer has to pay Rs. 99 for its subscription and Rs.303 montly to avail the services, but now there are reports which claims that company is also planning to roll out two new plans Rs. 149 and Rs. 499 which offer 2GB and 60 GB data along with free voice, respectively.

According to a Moneycontrol report citing a CLSA note, Reliance Jio will also offer long duration plans priced at Rs. 999 with a validity of 60 days and data allowance of 60GB, Rs. 1,999 for 90 days with 125GB data, Rs. 4,999 for 180 days with 350GB data, and Rs. 9,999 for 360 days with 750GB. All these Jio Prime plans are said to come with no daily limit.

"As per our discussion with channel partners and retailers, Reliance Jio has revealed more tariff plans under the "Jio Prime Program" that requires one-time membership charge of Rs 99 to be paid before March 31, 2017," said CLSA in a note.

The CLSA note stated that while subscription to Jio apps is available to all these plans, the company has limited free voice up to the first 1,000 minutes/month, after which only calls within the Jio network will be free. Also, "Jio Prime membership and its benefits could be cancelled unless a minimum recharge of Rs 149 is made every month," it said.

The Prime offer can be subscribed both online and offline via MyJio app, Jio website or at any Jio or Reliance Digital Store and customes can also log in to MyJio app on their phone then sign in to their MyJio account and from the recharge section select Reliance Jio Prime Plan.