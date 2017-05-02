Jio 's voice quality is on par with rivals telcos: Survey

According to a new survey by UBS Evidence Lab, Reliance Jio network coverage and reliability is behind other telecom players like Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea.

The survey said, "among the Jio users, 64 percent of its subscribers are very satisfied, and another 31 percent are somewhat satisfied with its services. Adding that when they limited the overall active user count by 15 percent, the satisfaction levels went up to as high as 72 percent."

"Jio voice call quality is on par with rival telecom operators, even with the VoLTE technology," the survey noted.

It added that Jio is behind incumbents on attributes such as customer service, technical support, which could be medium - term challenge as a new entrant.

The survey pointed out that Jio's apps are offering various services including Live TV, Movies, and TV trailers, music, news, and magazines, etc.

The survey says MyJio and Jio4GVoice apps are the most commonly used apps, whereas apps related to news, magazines, and security are the least used ones. As far as live TV app is concerned, JioTV is used by 38 percent of the users, while 30 percent of subscribers use JioMusic on a regular basis.

The MyJio app is being used by 56 percent people, 45 percent used Jio4GVoice, 26 percent used JioCinema, JioNet and JioChat share 34 percent and 28 percent of the subscribers respectively.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has touched the 108.9 million customer base as on March 31, 2017, of which over 72 million signed up for Jio Prime.

Since the commencement of services on 5th September 2016, Jio has become the fastest growing technology company in the world. It crossed 50 million subscribers in just 83 days, and 100 million in 170 days, adding at an average rate of 6 lakh subscribers per day. Jio continues its rapid ramp-up of subscriber base and as of 31st March 2017, there were 108.9 million subscribers on the network.