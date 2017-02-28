Jio and Samsung join hands to bring 5G in India

With an aim to expand the current network capacity as well as network coverage Reliance Jio today announced its collaboration with Samsung on I&G (Infill & Growth) project.

This project will help Jio to expand or to extend its services in rural areas to 90 percent of the population in India and it will also provide coverage in dense urban areas.

While India is still focussing on providing 4G services, this project is aiming to bring 5G connectivity to all users in the country.

Youngky Kim, President and Head of Networks Business at Samsung Electronics, said "As Jio's end-to-end LTE solutions partner, it is a great pleasure for Samsung to contribute to Jio's tremendous success."

"The massive deployment of over a million cells across India is especially remarkable. We will strive to create new paradigms for LTE-Advanced Pro and 5G by closely cooperating with Jio as a unified workforce," he added.

"We successfully achieved 100 million subscribers in 170 days, making us the fastest-growing company in the world, and the numbers continue to rapidly grow. It was possible because we introduced a truly effective LTE service, Pan-India. We are committed to bringing game-changing digital experiences to India with superior ecosystems, mobile content, all-IP networks and ongoing process innovations," said Jyotindra Thacker, President of Reliance Jio Infocomm.

This is not the first time that both the companies have signed Memorandum of Understanding in 2012, the two companies signed an agreement which covers the entire scope of network,ranging from equipment to establishment and maintenance services.

Samsung is also providing professional solutions to Jio which will help the teleco to offer superior service to its consumers.