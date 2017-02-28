Jio signs IP network deal with CISCO

With an to aim to expand its existing multi-terabit capacity further, Reliance Jio Infocomm is collaborating with enterprise networking major Cisco.

With the Cisco All-IP network, Jio will help deliver the vision of Digital India and transform the delivery of citizen services from transportation, utilities and financial inclusion to entertainment, agriculture, education, and healthcare in the country.

The Jio All-IP digital platform is a result of co-innovation around product and services between the two companies. It is built on Cisco's Open Network Architecture and Cloud Scale Networking technologies featuring IP/MPLS, spanning areas including Data Center, Wi-Fi, Security and Contact Center solutions.

We at Jio have been able to fundamentally impact how people leverage technology in their everyday lives by delivering inclusive and affordable broadband across India," said Mathew Oommen, president, Reliance Jio. "As part of our journey in fulfilling the aspirations of the nation to be a key transformational agent in Digital Adoption and Leadership, Cisco has been a great partner for in building this highly scalable cloud centric All-IP Digital Services Network Platform meeting unprecedented data growth."

The All-IP network is built for the ever-increasing volumes of data, and its promise to shape the future of India, with end-to-end digital solutions and broadband for all.

Jio has more than 185,000 miles (or 300,000 KM) of fiber, and built India's largest cloud data center to build platforms for applications and vertical solutions. Since its launch, Jio has accelerated India's monthly user data consumption 40 times, the highest in the world.

"We share the vision with Reliance Jio for an open, programmable infrastructure to simplify, automate and virtualize core network functions in order to digitize faster," said Yvette Kanouff, senior vice president, general manager, Service Provider Business, Cisco. "This network marks a milestone, transforming the mobility business in India by delivering a broad range of mobile apps and services from one common platform."