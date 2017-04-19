Jio submits 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' offer with telecom regulator: Reports

Within seven days of announcing its new plan, 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' Reliance Jio has finally submitted its plan with Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

"The plan was filed last (Monday) evening. Jio had until the end of the week to file it," ET reported.

The report said that Jio did not respond to the email regarding filing the plan, however TRAI Chairman, RS Sharma said, that "Telcos can make plans and file within seven days, so several hundred plans come to us, but I won't comment on any individual plan. Whenever telecom companies file a plan, we examine it and decide on it - it's the normal procedure, so I can't comment on a plan or its nuances."

To recall Reliance Jio has started its 4G services on September 5, 2016, with Jio Welcome offer which gave unlimited data, voice and video calls and messaging access for the first three months. After that, the Welcome Offer was replaced by the Happy New Year offer and gave same offers including free voice calls, video calling, messaging and data. The free services offered by the company were supposed to end on April 1, 2017.

But on March 31, 2017, the telco announced the new " Summer Surprise" offer for its JIO PRIME members in which the company offers three months free services to its Prime Members if they make their first paid recharge prior to April 15 using Jio's Rs. 303 plan (or any higher value plan).

The paid tariff plan will be applied only in July after the expiry of the complimentary service. The company has also extended its Prime membership services until April 15.

But TRAI has advised, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio to withdraw its new "Summer Surprise" offer.

However, the company officially announced the withdrawal of the offer.