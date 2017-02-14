Jio wishes happy Valentine's Day to Airtel, Vodafone and Idea via a (sarcastic) tweet

It seems Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio is spreading love to incumbents telecom operators, as the former wished Happy Valentine's Day to certain telcos on Tuesday.

"Dear @airtelindia, @VodafoneIN, @ideacellular, Happy Valentine's Day. #WithLoveFromJio," Reliance tweeted from its official account, while Idea Celluar replied to this tweet by writing "Same to you! Nice to know that love is in the air today." Vodafone and Airtel India have not bothered to reply to this tweet.

Well it is hard to accept that Relinace Jio is not trolling its rivals, as we all know about their love for each other. Recently India's largest servive telecommuncation provider Airtel has filed the complain against Jio with Competition Commission of India (CCI) and accussed Jio's "predatory free pricing strategy" is to "injure competition".

The former has also filed complain against Telecom Regulatory Authority of India(TRAI) for supporting or favouring the new entrant by allowing its free services with Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT).

Jio also reached to TRAI and asked the regulator to "impose the highest penalty on Airtel", accusing the market leader of "misrepresenting the benefits" of its free unlimited calls and free data plans.

There is no doubt that telcos are in under pressure ever since Jio announced its plan for 4G with unlimited voice and data calls under a trial plan. The company is offering unlimited calls and 1 GB free data per day till March 31, 2017.