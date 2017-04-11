Jio withdrawal of ‘Summer Surprise': May reduce financial pressure on the industry a bit

There is no doubt that withdrawal of 'Summer Surprise' offer by Reliance Jio will bring some relief to telcos, as the industry has been in under pressure ever since Jio launched its services. We spoke with some analyst on the same and here is the answer.

"I think the financial pressure on the industry will be reduced a bit, not a whole but the pressure on the pricing will continue, with not at that intensity," Cellular Operator Authority of India (COAI) Rajan Mathews, Director General told GizBot.

He said, "I think operators will now start focusing on consumers experience to retain them."

"They may do that but TRAI and others are saying that more offers may create more confusion to consumers," Rajan replied when asked about operators will launch more offers to retain customers

To recall, last week, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had advised the operator to withdraw its new offer in which the company was offering free services for three months as 'complimentary' at Rs. 303.

The company has also issued a press statement in which it says that "TRAI has advised Jio to withdraw the 3 months complimentary benefits of JIO SUMMER SURPRISE". Adding that "it is fully complying with the regulator's advice. The offer will be withdrawn over the next few days."

The company also said that all customers who have subscribed to JIO Summer Surprise offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer.

However, there is no official announcement by the company on the discontinuation of the same.

Meanwhile, India's largest and second largest telecom operator i.e Airtel and Vodafone respectively expressed their disappointment towards Jio for continuing its 'Summer Surprise' Plan despite TRAI's advice to take down the offer.

Both telcos has also sent a letter to TRAI where they have mentioned that "Reliance Jio is continuing with this offer held as not meeting Regulatory norms, in the garb of configuration changes.

For past three days, it has been promoting and luring customers to quickly recharge to avail the benefits of a non-compliant offer and also asking its retailers to communicate the same."

Under the company's Summer Surprise offer, all Jio Prime members making their first recharge payment of Rs 303 (or more) by April 15 got three months of complimentary services.

Ambani had announced Prime membership on February 21 for a one-time fee of Rs 99. The membership, available for one year, gave customers the option to choose from multiple data packs starting from Rs 149.