Keep your mobile number secure with Vodafone private recharge

With an aim to maintain secrecy of mobile phone users and preventing getting exposed to retailers, India's second telecom service provider, Vodafone has announced its Private Recharge Mode for its subscribers in West Bengal.

Vodafone Private Recharge Mode (PRM) is a free service for West Bengal subscribers, which enables them to recharge their numbers without sharing the same with retailers.

To avail the Vodafone Private Recharge option, a customer needs to send a toll free SMS 'Private' to 12604. It provides an OTP to the customer that can be used for subsequent recharges till midnight of the same day. To recharge at any multi-brand outlet, the customer simply needs to share the OTP instead of the mobile number with the retailer.

SEE ALSO: Airtel Payments Bank crosses 150,000 savings accounts mark in West Bengal

While announcing the launch of this service in the circle, Arvinder Singh Sachdev - Business Head, Kolkata & West Bengal Circle said "The world is going Digital at a breakneck pace. With smartphones becoming the single most important storehouse of information, ensuring the privacy of subscribers by keeping their phone numbers private and protected, has gained paramount importance."

"As West Bengal's most preferred telecom service provider, Vodafone is happy to bring one more path breaking service that will make our customers feel more secure and empowered, enabling them to stay connected through their mobile phone 24x7 without concerns. Vodafone Private Recharge, a free of cost service, is a significant step in that direction."