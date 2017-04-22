Matrix launches 'Summer Offers’ on Prepaid SIM card

Matrix Cellular has come up with 'Summer Offers' on prepaid SIM cards for travelers planning to visit USA, UK, Europe, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia this season.

Matrix is offering plans at Rs. 2999 for countries such as USA, UK, Europe & Australia and at Rs. 999 only for Singapore, Thailand & Malaysia along 5GB data. The plans also offer unlimited data, free calls to India, free local calls and incoming calls. Apart from this one can also buy family add on prepaid SIM cards for their kids for as low as Rs. 499 only

"Going by the statistics, there is an exponential increase in the number of people who go for foreign vacations during summer holidays," said Dugal, Director, Matrix Cellular.

"Our special prepaid family plans this summer holiday is another milestone in our relentless pursuit of keeping our customers stay connected across the globe with convenient and cost-effective solutions," he added.

Meanwhile, the company has recently launched a new travel app.

The new 'Matrix Travel Companion App' is a one- stop source which covers brands like international shopping discounts and shopping VAT reclaims, ticket, hotel and apartment booking, ticket booking for attractions, restaurant reservations, ride bookings, travel insurance, prepaid cards and reloading forex on prepaid cards among other.

The company is also aiming at getting 1 million subscribers on its app by the end of 2017. The App is offering the convenience to book a SIM card, get foreign currency and foreign Currency debit card (which one can even reload while traveling).