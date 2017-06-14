Monthly data consumption per smartphone to reach 11GB by 2022

Recently a report has surfaced that predicts data consumption per smartphone in India to reach 11GB by 2022. Ericsson, communication technology and services provider giant presented the report labeled "Ericsson Mobility Report 2017" on Wednesday.

The report suggests that the total mobile data traffic in India is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 40 percent. If the report is believed to be true the mobile data consumption in India will reach eight exabyte or eight million TB per month by 2022. The current data consumption is less than one exabyte per month.

The report also suggests that by 2022 97 percent of mobile data traffic will be generated from smartphones.

Nitin Bansal, Head of Network Products, Ericsson India, threw light on the situation,"As new apps continue to emerge and usage behavior evolves, network performance will play an even bigger role in determining smartphone users' loyalty towards their operators. In fact, mobile broadband experience in India is five times more effective in driving loyalty than tariff structure and pricing,"

The report projects that by 2022 gross VoLTE subscriptions will hit a number of 4.6 billion.

Mr. Bansal remarked,"VoLTE represents a great opportunity for telecom operators in India who are looking to route voice calls over 4G LTE networks enabling lower cost per minute for voice calls as well as free up legacy spectrum bands for re-farming."