MTNL to launch two new promotional broadband plans

State- run telecom operator Mahanagar Telecom Nigam Limited( MTNL) has announced two promotional broadband plans of Rs. 299 and Rs. 399 in Mumbai, Telecom Talk reported.

According to a report, both plans are offering same benefits but there is a catch as users will not get free calling if they opt Rs. 299 plan.

The report says that in Rs. 299 broadband plan, users will get a download speed of 4 Mbps up to 10GB and after that user will get a speed of 2 Mbps. The other plan is offering the same benefits like 4 Mbps speeds up to 10GB and 2 Mbps till 15GB.

After the completion of 15GB data, the download speed of both will be reduced at 1Mbps.

Meanwhile, the company has recently announced its new plan in which the company is offering 2GB of data per day along with unlimited calls within MTNL network at a price of Rs. 319.

The telecom operator's latest plan remains valid for 28 days, after which the users will be required to top up their respective plans.

In the recent past, it was also reported that the Department of Telecom (DOT) is again discussing options to merge two loss-making BSNL and MTNL. The meeting was taken by former telecom secretary JS Deepak as both the PSUs are under stress due to competition in the telecom industry.

BSNL also shows its interest in picking up mobile operations of MTNL in Gurgaon, Noida, and Faridabad and the idea of the merger were first suggested by former telecom minister Pramod Mahajan.