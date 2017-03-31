MTNL offers 2GB data at Rs. 319

State - run telecom operator, MTNL has announced its new in which the company is offering 2GB of data per day along with unlimited calls within MTNL network at a price of Rs. 319. The latest offer starts from April 1.

The telecom operator's latest plan remains valid for 28 days, after which the users will be required to top up their respective plans.

This promotional offer is valid for 90 days. MTNL customers will also get 25 minutes of free calls to other networks every day and after that, they will be charged 25 paise per minute, the statement said.

Meanwhile another State- run telecom operator BSNL Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd has also launched an unlimited Broadband plan 'Experience Unlimited BB 249' at 2 Mbps speed with 10 GB per day data.

Under this plan, customers can download "10 GB per day" data by paying monthly charges of Rs. 249 only. In addition to this data download, customers can also make unlimited free calls to any network between 9 PM to 7 AM and on all Sundays without any additional charges.

Ever since Reliance Jio announced its plan all telecom operators are engaged in an ongoing battle.

As Jio's free services come to an end today and its Prime membership plan will come into effect from April 1. To recall the company's Prime membership plan, which is an extension of the 'Happy New Year' offer in which users will have to pay the subscription fee at Rs. 99 and Rs. 303 per month to continue its 4G services.

Jio customers can subscribe this offer through MyJio app or Jio's website. Users can also visit any Jio store or a partner store to enroll. Meanwhile, all Jio Prime plans offer unlimited voice calls to all operators as well as on roaming.