MTNL plans to convert 50% fixed line users into broadband users

With an aim to increase revenue and to retain customers, State- owned telecom operator is planning to convert its 50 percent fixed line users into broadband users in the next 18 months, reported PTI.

"In the next 1.5 years, we should gun for 50 percent of landline customer base becoming broadband enabled customers for us...and that should be driving force for us," MTNL Chairman and Managing Director P K Purwar told to a new agency.

The report says that currently, only 34 percent are its broadband users.

It says that Purwar also mentioned that a large number of the corporation's landline customers do not subscribe to its broadband services and MTNL will pursue them (to sell broadband services).

It will not only increase our revenue but the customer retention will also be better," he added.

Meanwhile, the company has recently announced its new in which the company is offering 2GB of data per day along with unlimited calls within MTNL network at a price of Rs. 319.

The telecom operator's latest plan remains valid for 28 days, after which the users will be required to top up their respective plans.

In the recent past, it was also reported that the Department of Telecom (DOT) is again discussing options to merge two loss-making BSNL and MTNL.

The meeting was taken by former telecom secretary JS Deepak as both the PSUs are under stress due to competition in the telecom industry.

BSNL also shows its interest in picking up mobile operations of MTNL in Gurgaon, Noida, and Faridabad and the idea of the merger were first suggested by former telecom minister Pramod Mahajan.