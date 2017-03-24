Nearly 82% of the Reliance Jio users are expected to opt for Prime membership

According to a survey by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, nearly 82 percent of the Reliance Jio users are expected to opt for Prime Membership in April.

"We surveyed 1,000 Jio users online to gauge trends. With all the caveats that accompany surveys in a country as large as India, the results are stark: 82 percent of Jio users we surveyed suggest they will subscribe to the Prime offer," the survey said.

Awareness of Jio Prime offer is high (90 percent) and 96 percent suggest they will pay for Jio (84 percent through the Prime offer, and 12 percent on non-Prime plans)," the report said.

The findings also indicated that there is a "decent interest" from consumers to continue Jio after the end of this month, it also added that 98.7 percent of customers surveyed used a smartphone and 63 percent of users had monthly bills of Rs. 250 plus.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch said while it remains comfortable that incumbents particularly Bharti should be able to retain most of the high-end subscribers given better voice and customer service, it sees "ARPUs (Average Revenue per User) under pressure as most consumers will stay back for lower ARPUs". "...We see Bharti as being best positioned among incumbent telcos to compete with Jio, with industry leading subscriber share and data capacity...," the report added.

Mukesh Ambani - led Reliance Jio has already managed to garner 100 million subscribers mark.

The Jio's Prime membership plan, which is an extension of the 'Happy New Year' offer in which users will have to pay the subscription fee at Rs. 99 and Rs. 303 per month to continue its 4G services.

Jio customers can subscribe this offer through MyJio app or Jio's website. Users can also visit any Jio store or a partner store to enroll.

Meanwhile, all Jio Prime plans offer unlimited voice calls to all operators as well as on roaming.