New Jio offer: 810 GB data for 420 days for Prime members, 750 GB 4G data for 360 days for others

Reliance Jio, the company which is known for its aggressive plans has once again launched new plans at Rs. 309 and at Rs.509, under its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer in which the company is offering 1 GB and 2GB data for 84 days.

The company has also launched new plan of Rs. 9,999, in which users will get 810 GB data for 420 days (14 months), although this offer is only for Prime users, non-Prime members will get 750 GB 4G data for 360 days.

Meanwhile, its Dhan Dhana Dhan plan is under review by the Telecom Regulator Authority of India.

To recall, Jio has recently registered an average download speed at 16.48 Mbps in March, almost double of what incumbent players have registered.

With this Jio has managed to beat, Aditya Birla Group's Idea (8.33Mbps) and Bharti Airtel (7.66Mbps).

Vodafone and Reliance Communications have registered the average speed of 5.66 Mbps and 2.64 Mbps, respectively.

However, a new survey by UK-based OpenSignal, the global standard for analysis of mobile experience, says Bharti Airtel had the fastest network with the average 4G download speed of 11.5 Mbps and Reliance Jio was fourth with 3.92 Mbps.

It says that Airtel didn't just win OpenSignal's 4G speed award, it wound up on top of 3G and overall rankings as well. OpenSignal measured Airtel's average LTE download speed at 11.5 Mbps, which was 3 Mbps faster than the results measured on its nearest rivals Vodafone and Idea The report further reveals that Jio may have only launched LTE in September 2016, but its 4G service appears astonishingly pervasive.

OpenSignal's testers on Jio's network were able to find a 4G signal 91.6 percent of the time, an exceptional availability measurement by any global standard. In comparison, no other Indian operator scored higher than 60 percent in its 4G availability tests.