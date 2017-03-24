No SIM card without Aadhar card

The Government is planning to ask telecom companies to link customers' SIM Cards with their Aadhar number, according to a report by a news channel.

"The Department of Telecom has already issued notices to telecom companies asking them to ensure that the SIM card of the mobile subscribers is linked to his/her Aadhaar card," the report said.

The DoT has also asked the telcos to complete the process within a year," the report added.

The report also says that both prepaid and postpaid customers will have to be re-verified by the telecom companies. It can be done by SMSes. Telecom companies will send verification codes to its customers.

Aadhaar may become the only card required to identify a person, replacing Voter ID and PAN, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley recently said in the Lok Sabha.

The unique identification number Aadhaar may become the single identity card in future, he added.

Recently, Supreme Court has also asked the Central government to link all mobile numbers to Aadhaar within a period of one year. The Apex Court urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to frame policies regarding rules and regulations to ensure the fact that the SIMs (Subscriber Identification Module) are not misused by anyone.

The Apex court has said that its mandatory for all mobile subscribers including pre-paid SIM card users to link their SIM cards to Aadhaar cards. The Court asked the Centre to devise a plan for pre-paid SIM card users so that each person will have to fill and deposit a form whenever he or she recharges.