Nokia along with SK Telecom announced the emergency VoLTE system: MCPTT

Nokia, along with SK Telecom has unitedly developed the world's first next generation push-to-talk communications technology, namely, the Mission-Critical Push-To-Talk (MCPTT). This new technology is built upon VoLTE and was firstly showcased at the Nokia Research Center in Krakow, Poland.

This new technology will be first utilized in South Africa via the SK Telecom's Public Safety LTE network and LTE-R network. Also, it is said that SK Telecom is planning to offer the MCPTT technology to other countries such as the USA and the UK.

This new technology helps in making efficient communication encompassed by hundreds of salvage workers by using a standalone channel during the period of massive disasters. The current IP-based networks don't sustain a massive number of users at the same period, but the MCPTT won't be affected with that as it used VoLTE as its base and offers a stable group communications service, even with more number of active users at the same time.

A terrible incident which took place back in 2014 in South Korean dethroned over 300 people in a terrible Sewol disaster. Ever since that incident, the Government of South Korea is envisioning these type of emergency services, and MCPTT helps in providing additional public safety networks.

Shim Sang-soo, the Senior Vice President and Head of Infra Business Promotion Office at SK Telecom said as follows: "For the first time in the world, SK Telecom and Nokia have successfully developed MCPTT, the core solution for public safety networks. SK Telecom will continue to contribute to the successful completion of the public safety network project in Korea, while actively seeking new business opportunities in the global market."

