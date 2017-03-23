Nokia bags advanced network contract from RJio

Nokia has bagged a contract from Reliance Jio to provide advanced network gears for their 4G LTE operations and to handle the massive traffic growth fuelled by the telco.

Spanning 90,000 km in one of the biggest 100G deployments in the world, the Nokia transport network allows Jio to offer innovative, high-capacity services to underserved regions in India as well as a nationwide long-distance (NLD) service.

"In only 170 days, Jio has signed on 100 million new users. With growth rates of this magnitude, we had to ensure we deployed the highest capacity, most resilient transport network to build out the 4G network. Nokia's next-generation DWDM portfolio provides the ability to scale easily as Jio continues to expand the network to reach the underserved areas of India with digital services in key areas such as communication, education, healthcare, payments and multi-media entertainment," says Jyotindra Thacker, President at Reliance Jio.

"Nokia's optical solution provides a scalable and resilient transport network to offer reliable high-speed broadband connectivity and communication services for both fixed and wireless users," Nokia said in a statement.

With broadband penetration at less than 20 percent, according to the International Telecommunications Union, most of India's population is still underserved. Recognizing this massive growth potential, Jio deployed Nokia's high-capacity transport network to offer high-bandwidth services such as video streaming, multimedia content distribution and cloud and business services to its rapidly increasing subscriber base.

"The government's vision for digitization across the country, combined with Jio's goal of making broadband a basic service for all citizens, means broadband penetration will grow quickly in India. The Nokia solution not only provides the speed and capacity necessary for this growth, but it also ensures a more reliable service for the customers. This deployment strengthens Nokia's presence in India's optical market where our foothold spans from metro to backbone networks," says Sam Bucci, head of Nokia's Optical Business.