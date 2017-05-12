Nokia teams up with KDDI to conduct 5G trial

Nokia and Japanese operator KDDI have joined hands to conduct country's first trial simulating future 5G network demands, providing high-speed, one gigabit-per-second connectivity inside an apartment block using Nokia radio technology on the 28GHz band.

Nokia says that the trial took place in Fujimino City of Saitama Prefecture and marks the first in a series of 5G collaborations between Nokia and KDDI following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last year to develop technologies for a new, faster generation of wireless communications. Adding that trial achieved speeds of more than 1Gbps over 5G with Nokia AirScale radio access on the 28GHz band to the neighboring apartment.

Akira Matsunaga, Senior Director, Mobile Network Technical Development, KDDI, said: "The speeds achieved in this trial show great potential for us to deliver high-quality services. Working with Nokia, we want to develop the use of technologies that deliver on the promise of 5G to meet our subscriber's needs."

Jae Won, head of Nokia Japan, added: "This trial is an important milestone both in our collaboration with KDDI and in our development of technology to meet the ever-growing demands of the large populations of megacities. 5G promises to deliver the ultra-low latency, capacity and high speeds for these types of deployment, and this trial is a great example of how it can be applied to transform the entertainment experience as one of the many use cases 5G has to offer."

Finnish network equipment maker Nokia has recently signed MOU with both Airtel and BSNL to introduce 5G network in India.

Nokia will help in the smooth transition of BSNL to the 5G-ready network. BSNL will leverage Nokia's 5G-ready product portfolio and expertise to develop innovative use cases for both enterprise and retail customer. Nokia will further help BSNL in the spectrum assessment and optimization of the same to deliver on the promise of 5G.