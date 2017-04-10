Nokia will help Airtel and BSNL develop 5G network in India

Nokia has re-entered the smartphone market with a bang introducing several new devices at the same re-inventing the popular feature phone the Nokia 3310. While Nokia has somewhat managed to revive the lost glory in the smartphone arena, the company is now investing heavily in other areas such as networks and communications across the world, particularly 5G technology.

And if you remember, back in March Nokia already announced that it has formed partnerships with Airtel and BSNL to prepare 5G networks in India. So as the company is now venturing into other areas apart from manufacturing just smartphones now a report from Economic Times notes that the Finnish company has Memorandum of Understanding(MOUs) with both telecom service providers.

Basically, now that there is a nonbinding agreement between the companies, Nokia in the first stages will be working with BSNL to increase the speed of development of the 5G ecosystem. Moreover, Nokia and BSNL might be looking at various ways to develop the fast network to support Internet of Things (IoT) and future smart cities. Further Nokia and BSNL will probably carry out 5G demonstrations across India in the days to come.

Nokia along with Airtel will be speculating the various aspects of the 5G ecosystem. According to reports both companies will look at network evolution to 5G, explore operations, cost-effectiveness, quality, reliability and basically draw a framework from the current network to develop a futuristic 5G network. The main goal of both the companies though will be devising a solid strategy for bringing a smooth transition from 4g to 5G in India.

Earlier on a similar note, Sanjay Malik, Head of India Market, Nokia had also made it clear that the company was delighted to partner with BSNL and Airtel. Also, he had mentioned that Nokia would leverage its global experience in 5G-related industry projects and collaborations to enable the Indian telecom players to evolve their networks for the programmable world.

However, the partnerships are just in its initial stages and the development of 5G networks will take time, maybe a couple of years before 5G becomes mainstream in India. But one thing is clear, Nokia will be helping BSNL and Airtel with the testing of 5G technology and ultimately in delivering the network as well.

On the other hand, Nokia is also setting up an experience center in Bengaluru to try to better understand the stakeholder requirements for 5G in India at the same time the company will develop useful means to push the technology forward in the country.

Just to recall, Samsung has also partnered with Reliance Jio to work on 5G connectivity in India.