Nokia and Xiaomi sign a deal at MWC 2017

Nokia made a slew of announcements at the MWC 2017 including 5G FIRST, Nokia 3310 (2017), and Android smartphones. Apart from these, the company announced its deal with Xiaomi to branch out to other segments beyond its core customer base.

Going by the same, Nokia will offer Xiaomi with technology that will help the latter overcome its rapidly growing traffic demands. The seven data centers of Xiaomi in and around Beijing that use fiber networks to private cloud serv ices will be linked with Nokia's data interconnect solutions.

Nokia won this contract and announced the same at the pre-MWC event. But, the financial details of the Nokia Xiaomi deal remain undisclosed. Besides this, Nokia also won a deal to offer a communications network that will power the national railways infrastructure operator of Portugal.

At the announcement, Rajeev Suri, the CEO of Nokia stated that the non-telcos would need more than twice the capacity as compared to the core base that includes telecom customers. Nokia will focus on the top 4000 enterprises in the world. Nokia has also secured a three-year deal with Telefonica in order to build networks in London. This way, Nokia will become the leading network supplier over there surpassing Ericsson.

