Now you can avail Special Data Vouchers with 365 days validity

In a bid to streamline the process of data plan activation, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released new regulations to be followed by telecom operators in the country. The Telecom Consumers Protection (Tenth Amendment) Regulations, 2016 will allow telecom operators to introduce special data vouchers with longer validity of 365 days.

This means that internet users in India will now not need to activate the data plans after every three months duration.

As per a report by IANS, the present regulatory regime allows telecom service providers (TSP) to offer data services in the form of special tariff vouchers either exclusively or in combination with other tariff items with a maximum permitted validity of 90 days. This has now been extended to one year.

The move is taken considering the requests made to TRAI seeking longer validity of data-packs primarily to address the concern of marginal consumers of wireless Internet who prefer lower denomination data packs with longer validity.

That said, we can soon expect Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and other major telecom operators in country announce the same for their internet user base.

