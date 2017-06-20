Only 18% users are using Jio SIM as primary connection

According to the new study by market research agency Velocity MR, nearly 82 percent of Reliance Jio users are using the operator as a secondary provider, while just 18 percent using it as their primary connection.

The study says despite call drop issues, that 86 percent of these users intend to continue with RJio in the future.

The study added that Jio has managed to build a strong subscriber base with four in every 10 respondents using the service.

"No doubt Jio shook up the industry and managed to grab eyeballs and market share within a short span of time. However, the question remains if they can sustain and compete with the larger players in the marketplace," Jasal Shah, Managing Director & CEO, Velocity MR, said.

Most of Jio's customers are pre-paid users, the study said, adding that Vodafone and Airtel having the largest post-paid customer base.

However, it says that, India's second largest telecom service provider Vodafone as the best on network consistency.

Meanwhile, a new report by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, around 90 percent of Reliance Jio users are estimated to have subscribed to its promotional Prime membership plan.

The report says that 76 percent are ready to continue using Jio's service once the promotional offers end.

The survey was of around 1,000 users mid-June who were using Jio as a primary SIM to better understand consumer perception and usage after an end of its free service.

"We note that these users are not a representative of the entire market as this was an online survey targeting mainly mid-to-high end users and these users are predominantly using Jio as primary SIM," the report said.