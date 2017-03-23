Ookla clarifies its testing method

The war between Reliance Jio Infocomm and broadband speed tester Ookla is not going to end soon as the latter clarified its testing method by saying the company goes to great lengths to ensure that the information collected on any Speedtest internet test is verifiably correct.

"Data accuracy and neutrality is of the utmost importance to Ookla and the company goes to great lengths to ensure that the information collected on any speedtest internet test is verifiably correct," the company said in a statement.

However, the company added, "The carrier displayed in the Speedtest Android application is based on the 'active carrier' value returned by the device. Due to limitations of the Android platform, the 'active carrier' does not always indicate the actual data provider in devices with multiple SIMs."

To recall, the whole issue actually started when Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio filed a complaint against Airtel and Ookla in Advertising Standards Council of India for claiming that it is the fastest network.

Jio has also sent a legal notice to Ookla, the broadband testing and network diagnostic application that has rated Airtel as India's fastest mobile network.

On Tuesday, "Ookla named Airtel as the "Fastest Mobile Network" in India based on data from Q3 and Q4 of 2016. When analyzing markets, like India, we take many factors into consideration including dual SIM devices, network technology, device types, and more. In addition to what the user sees on their mobile application as they take a test in real-time, we apply a rigorous methodology when aggregating the data which uses a variety of internal data sources that control for potential variability in the market," said Jamie Steven, COO, Speedtest.

Meanwhile, Jio has also issued a statement in which the company said, "With reference to the issue of the fundamental flaw in Ookla's Speedtest methodology which Jio has pointed out repeatedly, we note that Ookla has now admitted to 'limitations' in its application and that it "does not always indicate the actual data provider in devices with multiple SIMs."

"This admission by Ookla reinforces Jio's submission that there is a clear contamination in primary data collected by Ookla in India, where nearly 90 percent of smartphones are dual SIM devices. Any results that are based on incorrect and contaminated primary data cannot be definitive, only probabilistic. It is a travesty that such results are being passed off as "official" results by a market-leading operator. We will continue to expose such misleading practices and raise it at suitable forums," the statement added.