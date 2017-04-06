Department of Telecom (DOT) today said that problem of call drops is more severe indoors, citing a survey conducted by it.

"About 2,20,935 subscribers participated in the survey out of which, about 1,38,072 (62.5 percent) subscribers have reported call drops and from the feedback, it has been observed that the problem of call drops is more severe indoors," DOT said.

In order to obtain direct feedback from subscribers, DoT had launched an Integrated Voice Response System (IVRS) system in Delhi, Mumbai, UP, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Goa on December 23 2016, which was extended to other states on January 12 2017 except in Punjab and Manipur. IVRS system was launched in Punjab and Manipur on March 16 2017.

The ministry said, since the launch of the IVRS system​, over​ ​16 lakh calls have been made to subscribers of all service providers across the country.

"The feedback is shared with the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) every week for taking action in a time​-bound manner. The TSPs have set up an elaborate mechanism for using the IVRS feedback data sent by DoT," the statement said.

For the fortnight on ending February 28, 2017, 43,403 feedback cases were taken up for investigation by TSPs. After telephonic calls and SMS to the subscribers to seek additional information on their call drop problem, 7,210 cases were identified for resolution.

The ministry also said, during the fortnight, 2467 cases were resolved through optimization, rectifying hardware/power problems, through the field visits etc. On a cumulative basis, since the launch of IVRS, 9,328 cases have been resolved through this initiative.

According to the data with the department, in addition to the above numbers, ​some ​5529 cases which were not related to call drop​s but other issues ​such as related to data, roaming, billing, MNP, mobile device​s​ etc. were also identified by the TSPs for taking necessary action.

​​"The DoT Task Force is also meeting with the TSPs once every month to discuss various issues related to the IVRS system,​​" the department said.