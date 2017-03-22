Public should not be misled by these false claims, says Jio

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has once again issued a statement in which the company said that the public should not be misled by the false claims based on the Ookla results.

Reliance Jio Spokesperson said "The core issue is that the speed test results are attributed to the primary SIM even though the SIM for which the data speed test is conducted is the secondary SIM in the case of dual-SIM phones. In India, more than 90% of 4G phones are dual-SIM. Therefore, there is no guarantee that the speed which is attributed to Airtel is of the Airtel data network."

"We are surprised that Ookla in its press release has not talked about this issue even though they had acknowledged the blunder to us earlier. Ookla has baldly stated that they stand by their results and has skirted the main issue. We will initiate actions as we deem fit at appropriate forums. The public should not be misled by these false claims based on the Ookla results, the spokesperson added.

On Tuesday, India largest telecom service provider Airtel and Ookla has issued a joint press release in which the telecom player said that "Airtel is one of the most trusted and admired brands in India. We also pride ourselves in maintaining the highest standards of governance and transparency and have been recognized by globally reputed institutions like Transparency International."

"Our latest advertising campaign is based on the findings by Ookla, the global leader in Speed test and internet diagnostics. Ookla's findings are based on rigorous and extensive testing across millions of devices and employ the best of data analytics," it added.

The whole issue came into limelight after Jio has filed a complain against Bharti Airtel and Ookla in Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) for claiming that it is the fastest network.

Jio states, "the claim of Airtel that it is India's fastest network is false, misleading and incorrect. "Jio has also sent a legal notice to Ookla, the broadband testing and network diagnostic application that has rated Airtel as India's fastest mobile network.