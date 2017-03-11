RCom announces 'Joy of Holi' plan

Reliance Communications has launched an unlimited data plan for 4G customers starting at Rs 49.

The company's new unlimited plan named as 'Joy of Holi' offer will be available across 17 circles in India and will provide additional data & voice-calling benefits across the 4G, 3G and 2G technology platforms.

"With this launch, all new 4G customers of Reliance Communications will get best-in-industry pricing,with 1GB of data access offered at just Rs 49, while 3GB of data access can be availed for only Rs 149, along with free and unlimited on-net local and STD calls, valid for 28 days," company said in a statement.

Gurdeep Singh, Co-CEO, RelianceCommunications, and Chief Executive Officer of RCOM's Consumer Business, said: "At RCOM, we have been overwhelmed by the response that our Unlimited Plan received last year-a validation of our efforts to constantly enhance customer experience and delight. We now take a new leap with additional benefits being offered to our 4G customers, with the 'Joy of Holi' offer."

He said, "Additionally, we still see immense potential in the 3G and 2G markets, which boast of 750 million Smartphones and data-ready feature phones. We have, therefore, customized special offerings in this space as well, with segmented and value-creating propositions."

The company has also announced new plans for its 3G and 2G customers in select markets.

RCom says, the new 3G customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir can now recharge with Rs 99 and get unlimited 3G data, bundled with Rs 20 worth of talk-time. In this plan, voice calls will be charged at 25 paise per miniute with a validity of 28 days.

Additionally, new 2G customers in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh (E), Uttar Pradesh (W), Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Chennai can now avail unlimited 2G data access for only Rs 49, with an in-built talk-time of Rs 20, and call charges at 25 paise per minute, valid for 28 days.