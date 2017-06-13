Rcom is now offering discount to postpaid users

Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Communications has come up with the new offer in which the company is offering discounts to its postpaid plans for one year.

However, the offer is only available where the company is offering 4G services i.e Delhi, Mumbai, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Rcom is offering three plans ranges from Rs 239 to Rs 499.

The first plan which starts with Rs 239 where the company is offering 6GB data, the second plan starts at Rs 399 in which users will get 15 GB data,and the third plan at Rs 499 where users will get 30GB data.

To recall the company has announced 1GB data for 70 days at Rs 148 but there is a catch as this offer is only for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The new plan is providing 1 GB data per day for 70 days which means 70 GB data along with a talk time of Rs 50 and subscribers can also make the call at 25 paise per minute.

The company is also planning to launch two new plans of FRC 54 and FRC61. Meanwhile, RCom has recently said that its shareholders have approved the demerger of tower business into Brookfield Infrastructure Group.