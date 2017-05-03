RCom offers 70 GB 4G data for 70 days

Tariff war is going to be more intensified as Reliance Communication is offering 1GB data for 70 days at Rs 148 but there is a catch as this offer is only for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The new plan is providing 1 GB data per day for 70 days which means 70 GB data along with a talk time of Rs 50 and subscribers can also make the call at 25 paise per minute.

The company is also planning to launch two new plans of FRC 54 and FRC61.

Meanwhile, RCom has recently said that its shareholders have approved the demerger of tower business into Brookfield Infrastructure Group.

RCom, in a BSE filing said, "The shareholders of Reliance Infratel Limited (RITL) - a subsidiary of Reliance Communication at their meeting held on April 29, 2017, have approved with 98 percent majority the scheme of arrangement for demerger of the tower division of the RITL into Towercom Infrastructure Private Limited (TIPL)."

Shareholders of TIPL also in its meeting held on the same day have given clean nod to the proposed scheme.

The company has already received approval from Competition Commission of India for the proposed Scheme of Arrangement.

The company's telecom towers demerged into TIPL will be 100 percent owned and independently managed by Brookfield Infrastructure.

Upon the Scheme becoming effective, RCOM will receive an upfront cash payment of Rs.11,000 crore ($ 1.7 billion), which will be solely used to reduce its debt. The already announced combination of RCOM's wireless business with Aircel and the monetization of the Tower business will together reduce RCOM's overall debt by Rs.31,000 crore ($ 4.8 billion), or nearly 70 percent of existing debt.