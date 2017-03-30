Subscribe to Jio Prime before March 31 and get 120GB free data

Reliance Jio is trying its best to lure a maximum number of subscribers to join the Prime membership. For now, there is only one more day left for the interested users to subscribe to the Jio Prime membership but there are talks regarding the extension of the same.

Undoubtedly, the Jio Prime subscription is a beneficial one as you are entitled to get a minimum of 1GB data on a daily basis. Besides this, Jio is also offering a few more perks for the users opting for this membership. On recharging for the membership (both Rs. 99 and Rs. 303/Rs. 499) via Jio Money wallet, you can get Rs. 100 cashback, which makes the Jio Prime subscription free. But that's not all.

Too woo more users into the Prime subscription service, Jio is offering up to 120GB additional data along with the already available data benefits. This offer is applicable to all the data plans starting from Rs. 149. If you have chosen the Rs. 149 data plan before March 31, you will get an additional 1GB for a period of 28 days. This is in addition to the 2GB data that are entitled to get for the 28-day period.

On recharging with Rs. 303, you will get 1GB per day as the preset data limit. Apart from this, you will get an additional 5GB 4G data costing Rs. 201 for free for 28 days. Eventually, if you have crossed your daily data limit of 1GB, then the data speed will not be affected at all as you have another 5GB data in your account.

Likewsie, if you opt for the Rs. 499 plan, then you will get 10GB of additional data along with the daily limit of 2GB. The same extra data offer of 10GB for a month is applicable on packs from Rs. 499 to Rs. 9,999.

Eventually, you will get up to 10GB per month for a year, which is 120GB of data free in addition to the already entitled limit based on your pack.

Apart from this, if you need more data, you can buy multiple packs and use them as you want. You can also choose the cycle that you want for the recharge.