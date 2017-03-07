Reliance Jio 4G data speed fastest in India: TRAI

According to the data by Telecom Authority of India (TRAI), Mukesh Ambani- led Reliance Jio Infocomm overtook Bharti Airtel by registering an average speed of 17.427Mbps in February 2017. With this, Jio has managed to beat Idea (12.216Mbps) Airtel (11.245Mbps), and Vodafone (8.337Mbps).

"At this speed, a user can download a movie in less than three minutes," PTI reported.

The data comes after Ookla rated Airtel as the fastest network in the country.

Ookla's findings were based on analysis of millions of internet speed tests logged on 'modern devices' by mobile customers across the country using Ookla's popular Speedtest app.

"TRAI collects and computes the speed of mobile data from subscribers across the country with the help of MySpeed application on a real-time basis," the PTI report said.

India's third largest telecom service provider Idea Cellular is at the second spot for the second consecutive month, While Airtel, which registered (11.86 Mbps) in January, slipped to the third spot in February. However, compared to January, the firm has improved its performance.

The country's second largest telecom operator, Vodafone has been dragged down to the fourth spot in February against third in January 2017 and second in December 2016.

The company is in talks with Idea for a possible merger.

In January, Bharti clocked the fastest 4G download speed on an average, followed by Idea at 10.562 Mbps, Vodafone India (10.301 Mbps) and Jio (8.345 Mbps).