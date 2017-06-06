Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed chart in April, claims TRAI

Reliance Jio seems to have busted the claims regarding slow network speed by providing better connectivity in the past few months, especially after becoming a paid service.

Jio has grabbed the top spot in the 4G network speed chart for April with the highest download speed of 19.12Mbps, claims a report by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India). TRAI usually collects and computes data download speed with its MySpeed app on a real-time basis. To make it simple for your understanding, you can download a movie in just five minutes at a download speed of 16Mbps.

With the download speed of 19.12Mbps in April, Jio has surpassed its own performance. We say this as the service provider logged a download speed of 18.48Mbps in March, which was the highest back then, claims the report.

Moreover, Jio has topped the 4G network speed chart for the fourth consecutive month. In April, Idea Cellular and Vodafone follow Reliance Jio occupying the second and third positions in the 4G network speed chart with 13.70Mbps and 13.38Mbps download speed respectively. According to the report by TRAI, Bharti Airtel seems to have logged an average 10.15Mbps download speed in the month of April.

Notably, Jio has not only topped the 4G network speed with a download speed of 19.12Mbps but also appears to be the fastest network in all technologies including 2G, 3G and 4G, claims the TRAI portal.