Reliance Jio 4G download speed fastest in India: TRAI

According to Telecom Regulator Authority of India's ( TRAI) MySpeed portal, Mukesh Ambani -led Reliance Jio has once again emerged as country's fastest 4G mobile data provider for March.

The data comes after when Advertising Standards Council of India has asked India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel to " modify or "Withdraw" the advertisement which claims to be "officially the fastest network".

The advertising industry watchdog said the complaint against Airtel was considered by the Fast Track Complaints Committee (FTCC) at a meeting held on March 29. Adding that, "we have advised the advertiser to modify appropriately or to withdraw the said TVC (television commercial) and the website advertisement by April 11, 2017."

The data shows that Jio offers an average download speed of 15.04 Mbps and the company has managed to beat all incumbents players like Idea Cellular (8.33 mbps), Airtel (7.66 mbps) and Vodafone (5.8 mbps).

However when it comes to upload speed Jio lags behind Idea 6.536Mbps followed by Vodafone (5.429Mbps), and Airtel (4.455Mbps). Reliance Jio stands fourth at 3.581Mbps, followed by Reliance Communications (1.490Mbps).

TRAI collects and computes the speed of mobile data from subscribers across the country with the help of MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

To recall Jio has recently announced its new offer 'Summer Surprise' for its JIO PRIME members Every JIO PRIME member, when they make their first paid recharge prior to 15th April using Jio's Rs 303 plan (or any higher value plan), will get services for the initial 3 months on a complimentary basis. The paid tariff plan will be applied only in July, after the expiry of the complimentary," the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the company has also extended its Prime membership services till 15th April.

The company said that "over 72 million (and still counting!) Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime membership until 31st March, (the earlier deadline for Prime membership)."