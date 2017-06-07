Reliance Jio 4G services far more accessible in India : OpenSignal

According to the new findings of OpenSignal's, India's has jumped to 81.6 percent in Q1 2017, from 71.6 percent in 4G availability for the third quarter of 2016.

It said," India shot up our LTE availability rankings, reflecting a rare instance in which a single operator can have an outsized impact on a mobile market in just a short time. Jio's nationwide 4G launch in September attracted 100 million LTE subscribers, making 4G services far more accessible in India but at the expense of lower average speeds."

However, it added that availability levels of other operators in Indian market still hovered around 60 percent.

Unveiling the report, Brendan Gill, Co-Founder & CEO, OpenSignal, said "The mobile industry may now be turning its attention to 5G, but as OpenSignal's latest analysis of global LTE performance shows there is still plenty of activity surrounding 4G. As new LTE networks come online and old networks gain new life through LTE-Advanced upgrades, 4G signals are making their way into new niches across the globe and operators are pushing the boundaries of 4G speeds."

"As our report illustrates, India is one of the most dynamic and fast-changing mobile markets. The government and other stakeholders must continue to seize the immense opportunity and climb the global rankings across all parameters, to ensure high quality and consistent mobile experience for its 1 billion plus mobile users," he further added.

The report said the Jio-inspired 4G revolution in India has sent that country rocketing up our availability charts. Eastern Europe has emerged as a hotbed for powerful LTE connections. And several countries in Western Europe have started shedding their reputation for limited 4G reach.

Opensignal further said that there also were some surprises in the developing world.

"In India, we have a unique case of a single operator having an enormous impact on the local 4G market. While we measured 4G availability for most Indian 4G operators at around 60 percent in our recent India report, new entrant Reliance Jio provided an enormous boost to India's overall availability," the report further added.