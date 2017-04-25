Reliance Jio added 108.9 million subscribers, confirms FTTH trials

Reliance Jio has touched the 108.9 million customer base as on March 31, 2017, of which over 72 million signed up for Jio Prime.

"Since the commencement of services on 5th September 2016, Jio has become the fastest growing technology company in the world. It crossed 50 million subscribers in just 83 days, and 100 million in 170 days, adding at an average rate of 6 lakh subscribers per day. Jio continues its rapid ramp-up of subscriber base and as of 31st March 2017, there were 108.9 million subscribers on the network," the company said in a statement.

The company said, "Jio has the world's largest greenfield 4G LTE wireless broadband network, with over 100,000 mobile towers. And it will add another 100,000 towers to the network in the coming months. Jio is the only operator which has deployed pan-India LTE network across the 800MHz, 1800MHz and 2300MHz bands, giving it the tremendous capacity advantage."

As per the regulatory filing, Reliance Retail's device distribution business sold 2.6 million LYF and JioFi devices during the quarter and nearly 10 million units in the financial year. LYF and JioFi devices continue to be available through over 500,000 retailers, Jio.com, AJIO.com and across all major e-commerce portals.

It said that with more than 110 crore GB of data traffic per month and 220 crore voice and video minutes a day, Jio users are today consuming nearly as much data as on all the mobile networks in the USA and 50 percent more data than mobile networks in China clearly indicating that India will adopt digitization and Digital Life faster than other nations.

Reliance Jio also said that it is working on the roll-out of its Fibre to the Home (FTTH) business offering with beta trials initiated in a few locations. It also said the scope of beta trials would be expanded over the next few months.

During the quarter, Jio continued to solve its interconnection congestion issues with the leading telecom operators. There has been the noteworthy improvement in local access in recent weeks. While NLD interconnection remains an issue in some service areas, Jio is committed to solving this at the earliest and hopes for co-operation from the other operators.