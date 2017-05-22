Reliance Jio added 5.8 million subscribers in March: UBS

According to a report by Hong Kong-based UBS, Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio has added 5.8 million subscribers in March 2017.

The Telecom Regulator Authority of India ( TRAI) has also issued its data which shows that new entrant Reliance Jio has 10.86 crore subscribers at the end of March 31, 2017, up from 8.83 percent in February, the telecom operator has added 58.39 lakh subscribers in March. And, now it becomes the fourth largest wireless telecom operator in India.

However, Airtel is still India's telecom major with Rs. 27.3 crore wireless subscribers in March.

"We are surprised to see the lack of acceleration in March since Jio "Prime" offer was announced in the month. April was the first month of Jio's paid services and would offer further insight into customer conversion and migration from incumbents to Jio,' Telecomtalk quoted UBS Analysis report.

Jio said that it has added at an average rate of 6 lakh subscribers per day and the company has crossed 50 million subscribers in just 83 days, and 100 million in 170 days.

SEE ALSO: Paytm to transfer its wallet business to Payment Bank on Tuesday

It all started on September 5, 2016, when Reliance Jio started its 4G services with the Welcome offer which used to give unlimited data, voice, video calls and messaging access for three months and as expected, the whole telecom industry has shaken. In fact, the company has forced all telcos to change their tariff plans to retain their users.

To recall, after that the Welcome Offer was replaced by the Happy New Year offer and gave same offers including free voice calls, video calling, messaging, and data. The free services offered by the company were supposed to end on April 1, 2017.

But on March 31, 2017, the telco announced the new "Summer Surprise" offer for its JIO PRIME members in which the company offers three months free services to its Prime Members if they make their first paid recharge prior to April 15 using Jio's Rs. 303 plan (or any higher value plan).

The paid tariff plan will be applied only in July after the expiry of the complimentary service. The company has also extended its Prime membership services until April 15.But TRAI has advised, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio to withdraw its new "Summer Surprise" offer. The company has also launched it new plan Dhan Dhan Dhan recently.