Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea: Tariff war

There is no doubt that ever since Reliance Jio announced its tariff plan, incumbents telecom players are trying to cope up with the situation. However, the company's 'Happy New Offer' is going to end on March 31, which means, from April 1, users will have to pay for the data services, while the voice call will remain free for lifetime.
Meanwhile, the company has also introduced new offer called 'Prime Programme' for its subscribers. In this new plan, Jio users will have to pay a subscription fee of Rs. 99 and Rs. 303 per month to enjoy its full-fledged 4G services for one year and if someone wants to join and avail this offer can opt for the network before 31st March.
What will you get in Jio prepaid plan
The Prime Programme starts at Rs. 19 in which users will get one day validity with 200 MB 4G data, while the non-prime members will get 100MB 4G data for one day; Rs 49 prime member will get 600MB 4G data for three days, and non-prime member will receive 300MB for three days; at Rs. 96 users will get 7GB data and FUP is 1GB per day.
Non-Prime members get the same thing, except the FUP, which is 0.6GB per day (FUP is basically a cap on bandwidth, known as Fair Use Policy.); Rs. 149 subscribers will get unlimited voice calls and 2GB 4G data without any daily cap for a month, the non-prime members will get only 1GB for 28 days; Rs 303 plan prime members will get unlimited data, while 28GB available at 4G speeds.
FUP in this is 1GB per day. Non-Prime members users will get 2.5GB data with no FUP for 28 days and for Rs. 499 subscribers will get 60GB 4G data with a 2GB daily data cap and unlimited voice calls, while the non-prime members will get 5GB data for 28 days.
The company is also offering long duration plans, which start from Rs. 999 with a validity of 60 days and data allowance of 60GB, non-prime members will get 12.5GB data for 30 days; Rs 1,999 for 90 days with 125GB data, non-Prime members will get access to 30GB data for 30 days; at Rs 4,999 users will get 350GB data for 180 days, non-Prime members will be getting 100GB data, which will be valid for 30 days, and Rs. 9,999 for 360 days with 750GB and non-prime members will get access to a total of 200GB data, valid for 30 days.
What will you get in Jio postpaid plan?
At Rs. 303 plan, Prime members are getting unlimited data, where 28GB is available at 4G speeds. FUP is 1GB per day. Non-Prime members will be getting 2.5GB data on the same plan. At Rs. 499 plan, the prime members will get unlimited data, where 56GB is available at 4G speeds.
FUP remains at 2GB per day. While at the same cost, non-Prime members will receive 5GB data without FUP. At Rs 999, the prime members will get unlimited data, where 60GB is available at 4G speeds where non-Prime members will only get 12.5GB data without FUP.
The company has also launched Booster packs for users in case their data limit ends suddenly. Using these, they can add data and continue using the web.
What competitors are offering
Airtel
Airtel is providing 30GB of 4G data at Rs. 1,495 for three months, and postpaid users are getting 3 GB data per month with all MyPlan Infinity Plans. At Rs. 549, Infinity plan offers unlimited calling and also 6GB data per month including a 3GB free data plan. To make it further competitive, Airtel has also announced its plan for acquiring Telenor.
Vodafone
Vodafone, on the other hand, has recently announced its merger plans with Aditya Birla Group. Regarding its tariff plans, it is offering 6GB data per month at Rs. 349, with unlimited voice calls.
The company has also introduced new offerings, where users will get 4GB data with a validity of 28 days. Additionally, Vodafone will also give 22GB of data when you recharge your number with Rs. 999.
Idea
Aditya Birla Group-led Idea Cellular is offering 1GB data per month for Rs. 348, with unlimited calling feature and if someone wants to recharge with this pack on a new 4G-handset, then the person will get additional 3GB data for 28 days.