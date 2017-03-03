Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea: Tariff war

What will you get in Jio prepaid plan

The Prime Programme starts at Rs. 19 in which users will get one day validity with 200 MB 4G data, while the non-prime members will get 100MB 4G data for one day; Rs 49 prime member will get 600MB 4G data for three days, and non-prime member will receive 300MB for three days; at Rs. 96 users will get 7GB data and FUP is 1GB per day.

Non-Prime members get the same thing, except the FUP, which is 0.6GB per day (FUP is basically a cap on bandwidth, known as Fair Use Policy.); Rs. 149 subscribers will get unlimited voice calls and 2GB 4G data without any daily cap for a month, the non-prime members will get only 1GB for 28 days; Rs 303 plan prime members will get unlimited data, while 28GB available at 4G speeds.

FUP in this is 1GB per day. Non-Prime members users will get 2.5GB data with no FUP for 28 days and for Rs. 499 subscribers will get 60GB 4G data with a 2GB daily data cap and unlimited voice calls, while the non-prime members will get 5GB data for 28 days.

The company is also offering long duration plans, which start from Rs. 999 with a validity of 60 days and data allowance of 60GB, non-prime members will get 12.5GB data for 30 days; Rs 1,999 for 90 days with 125GB data, non-Prime members will get access to 30GB data for 30 days; at Rs 4,999 users will get 350GB data for 180 days, non-Prime members will be getting 100GB data, which will be valid for 30 days, and Rs. 9,999 for 360 days with 750GB and non-prime members will get access to a total of 200GB data, valid for 30 days.