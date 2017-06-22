Reliance Jio Beats Huawei as the most favored vendor in the data cards segment: CMR

According to CMR report, Reliance Jio has replaced Huawei as the most favored vendor in the data cards segment in the second half of the financial year (FY) 2016-17, in terms of market share.

"Reliance Jio replaced Huawei as the most favored vendor in 2H FY2016-2017, in terms of market share (Unit shipments). Market share of Reliance Jio grew from 12 percent in the 1H financial year 2016-2017 to 77 percent in 2H FY2016-2017 due to free data services along with a comparatively lower price of its Mi-Fi Data Cards," Shipra Sinha, Lead Analyst, Industry Intelligence and Channels Research Practices, CyberMedia Research.

The report says the Indian Data Cards market registered 107 percent jump in 2H FY2016-2017 to 3.6 million over first half FY2016-2017, in terms of units shipped.

It added that the overall LTE/4G Data Card shipments witnessed 228 percent subsequent rise to 3.3 million in 2H FY2016-2017. LTE/4G replaced 3G as the most favored technology in the Data Cards market. That said, 3G Data Card shipments declined sequentially by 67 percent in 2H FY2016-2017, when compared to the first half of FY2016-2017.

"Mi-Fi devices led the growth of LTE/4G technology in 2H FY2016-2017. LTE based Mi-Fi devices jumped sequentially by 333 percent in second half (2H) FY2016-2017," stated Sinha.

Huawei shipments plunged sequentially by 36 percent in 2H FY2016-2017. The vendor's market share decreased from 33 percent in 1H FY2016-2017 to 10 percent in 2H FY2016-2017. Also, ZTE shipments witnessed 6 percent sequential growth in 2H FY2016-2017, while other vendors like Alcatel, D-Link saw fall in 2H FY2016-2017.

Reliance Jio's JioFi 3 was the fastest moving model followed by JioFi 2 on number two position. Huawei's E3372H-607 was in the third spot. Data Cards with a data rate of 150 Mbps contributed around 92 percent to overall shipments in 2H FY2016-2017.

Around 59 percent of Data Cards were sold with operator bundling in 1H FY2016-2017 that increased to around 95 percent in 2H FY2016-2017.

"Mi-Fi devices are expected to show a further rise in the future. Inbuilt battery with anywhere, anytime data connectivity because of the various affordable data plans in Mi-Fi devices are the key features contributing to its growth. A large number of user support with a single device is also one of the reasons for the growth in Mi-Fi devices. The significant push by telecom service providers is also making and continue to make Mi-Fi cards the most favored option in India," Shipra further added.