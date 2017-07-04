Reliance Jio beats incumbent telcos fifth time in a row

Another major setback for incumbent telecom players, as Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance has once again been declared as the fastest 4G network in the month of May.

According to the data published by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio registered an average download speed at 18.809 Mbps in May 2017. This is the fifth time that Jio came on top while basically beating Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea Cellular in the race.

Talking about the download speed of other service providers, Vodafone has reported an average download speed of Rs 12.28 Mbps, Idea Cellular posted 11.68 Mbps, while India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel delivered lowest average download speed of 8.233 Mbps in the month.

On the other hand, while Jio may have be the fastest network in terms of downloads, but it lags behind the incumbents when it comes to average upload speeds. Here, Idea leads the segment with 6.536Mbps average upload speed, followed by Vodafone (5.429Mbps), and Airtel (4.455Mbps). Reliance Jio stands fourth at 3.581Mbps.

However, while the data speeds is not constant all the time, it is expected that these rankings could change as data speeds increase or decrease marginally from time to time.

In any case, all the four major operators are battling neck to neck for supremacy in the Indian telecom sector. The question though is will all these network service providers be able to come up with something unique and topple Jio from its throne. Guess only time will tell.