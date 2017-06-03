Reliance Jio beats incumbent telcos in getting more ARPU: Study

According to the new study done by Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio beat incumbents telcos i.e Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular in getting more average revenue per user (ARPU).

The report said that "after investing $25 billion over 7 years rolls out 4G Pan-India Jio network company's ARPU now grew to $4.70 or Rs302."

It said that "wireless incumbents begin to lose data subscribers. In response, they cut data prices further over next 2 quarters."

"Reliance Jio free data period ends with 67 percent paid migration (72million convert to paid Jio Prime subscribers out of 108MM sign-ups)," the report added.

To recall Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) also recently mentions that Reliance Jio has managed to garner 9.29 percent market share as on March 31.

Reliance Jio has 10.86 crore subscribers at the end of March 31, 2017, up from 8.83 percent in February, the telecom operator has added 58.39 lakh subscribers in March. And, now it becomes the fourth largest wireless telecom operator in India.

However, Airtel is still India's telecom major with Rs. 27.3 crore wireless subscribers in March.

It all started on September 5, 2016, when Reliance Jio started its 4G services with the Welcome offer which used to give unlimited data, voice, video calls and messaging access for three months and as expected, the whole telecom industry has shaken.

In fact, the company has forced all telcos to change their tariff plans to retain their users.